Louisville-Virginia postponed due to Cardinals' virus cases

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters the program has 10 players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and five players in quarantine.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Louisville has paused all football activities and its Saturday game at Virginia has been postponed at least a week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters the program has 10 players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and five players in quarantine because of contact tracing.

Nine Louisville players, mostly on defense, were held out of last week’s 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech.

Coach Scott Satterfield said afterward that some of the absences were COVID-19-related.