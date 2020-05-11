x
Louisville-Virginia postponed due to Cardinals' virus cases

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters the program has 10 players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and five players in quarantine.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Louisville has paused all football activities and its Saturday game at Virginia has been postponed at least a week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. 

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters the program has 10 players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and five players in quarantine because of contact tracing. 

Nine Louisville players, mostly on defense, were held out of last week’s 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech. 

Coach Scott Satterfield said afterward that some of the absences were COVID-19-related. 

    

