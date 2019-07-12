NORFOLK, Va. — Lake Taylor head coach, Hank Sawyer has said sometimes the state semifinals maybe harder than the finals, but just trying to get there. It rang true as the Titans defense stuffed a game winning 2 point conversion with :03 seconds left to hold off Patrick Henry-Ashland 36-35 in the Class 4 state semifinals on Saturday.

Running back, Malik Newton rushed for a touchdown. Quarterback Jeff Foster threw for one and running back Tarrion Washington-Jacobs rushed for two scores as well as the Titans (12-2) are now going after their third title and first since 2014.