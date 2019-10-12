NORFOLK, Va. — Lake Taylor head football coach, Hank Sawyer has a genuine love this particular squad that's headed back to the Class 4 state championship for the first time since 2015. "They really wanted to get back there", said Sawyer whose Titans will face Tuscarora of Northern Virginia on Saturday from Liberty University in Lynchburg.

The Titans narrowly escaped a 36-35 win in the state semifinals against Patrick Henry-Ashland in what has been a theme for the team this season. Junior quarterback, Jeff Foster says the journey has been tough. "It's very personal", he says. "I want know how that feels to win a state title so I'll be very excited."

Lake Taylor will make its 5th appearance in the state finals and eyeing a third championship in the last seven years.