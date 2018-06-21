Taylor Langston has a special skill. It's winning.

The 12 year old softball star from Norfolk recently won a regional Scott's Pitch, Hit and Run competition at National's Park in Washington D.C. There's a chance she will compete at a national competition during MLB All-Star week festivities.

Taylor won her age group competition at Northside Park in Norfolk and then advanced to the area competition at Harbor Park. She won there, too.

At the competition at National's Park she had the longest hit and fastest run.

There are similar competitions at every MLB park in the country. If Taylor's performance puts her in the top three for all of those in her age group nationally, whe gets her next chance at the MLB All-Star Week festivities.

