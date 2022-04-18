x
Mark Williams declares for NBA Draft

A Virginia Beach native and Norfolk Academy star, Williams will leave Duke after sophomore season
Credit: AP
Duke center Mark Williams (15) celebrates after his team defeated Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke big man Mark Williams is entering the NBA draft. Williams is a Virginia Beach native and starred at Norfolk Academy.

The 7-foot-1, 242-pound sophomore announced his decision in a social media video Monday evening. 

Williams is ranked as the No. 18 draft prospect by ESPN. He was a finalist for national defensive player of the year. Williams averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds, and ranked 12th nationally with 2.82 blocks per game. Williams also shot 70.4 percent through two college seasons and improved at the foul line. 

Williams started all 39 games for Duke last season, helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four.

