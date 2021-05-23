Marlins capture NCAA Regional title; top Lions 6-5

Virginia Wesleyan survived a late rally to hold off the College Of New Jersey and move on to the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When you've been on top like Virginia Wesleyan softball has been the past few years, it's hard to stay there. For the second straight day the Marlins had to scratch and claw their way to an NCAA Division Regional title as they held off a late rally from the College Of New Jersey on Sunday 6-5.

Virginia Wesleyan now advances to the eight-team Division III championship tournament beginning Thursday at Moyer Park in Salem. Jessica Goldyn, who was the Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, led things off with a first inning homerun for a 1-0 advantage. "It's an unforgettable experience honestly", said the former Ocean Lakes High School standout.