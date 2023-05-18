VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Wesleyan University softball team (36-10) won 6-0 against John Jay in the first round of the NCAA Regional Tournament.
Julia Piotrowski led the team as she went 2-for-2 with a triple, walked, scored two runs, and two RBI, Caitlin Myers went 2-for-3, scored two runs, and two RBI, and Autumn Booth went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
The Marlins got on the board in the second inning as Caitlin Myers started with a single up the middle, followed by a triple from Julia Piotrowski. Autumn Boothe hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Piotrowski, putting Virginia Wesleyan up 2-0.
Alison Pollack walked to start and pinch runner Emily Halloway stole second and third. Emma Adams walked and pinch runner Junna Laird stole second, followed by a two-RBI single up the middle that scored Halloway and Laird to give the Marlins a 4-0 lead. Piotrowski singled up the middle, scoring Myers from second to lead 5-0.
Piotrowski walked to start the bottom of the six and stole second, and Autumn Boothe doubled to left center to extend their lead to 6-0.
Emma Adams recorded the win to improve to 8-3 this season, pitched 2.0 innings, had two strikeouts, and only allowed three hits, Lauren Bible started well for the Marlins pitched 3.0 innings, had three strikeouts, and allowed no runners.
Marlins cruise past John Jay in the NCAA regional tournament
