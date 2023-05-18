Marlins cruise past John Jay in the NCAA regional tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Wesleyan University softball team (36-10) won 6-0 against John Jay in the first round of the NCAA Regional Tournament.



Julia Piotrowski led the team as she went 2-for-2 with a triple, walked, scored two runs, and two RBI, Caitlin Myers went 2-for-3, scored two runs, and two RBI, and Autumn Booth went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.



The Marlins got on the board in the second inning as Caitlin Myers started with a single up the middle, followed by a triple from Julia Piotrowski. Autumn Boothe hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Piotrowski, putting Virginia Wesleyan up 2-0.



Alison Pollack walked to start and pinch runner Emily Halloway stole second and third. Emma Adams walked and pinch runner Junna Laird stole second, followed by a two-RBI single up the middle that scored Halloway and Laird to give the Marlins a 4-0 lead. Piotrowski singled up the middle, scoring Myers from second to lead 5-0.



Piotrowski walked to start the bottom of the six and stole second, and Autumn Boothe doubled to left center to extend their lead to 6-0.



Emma Adams recorded the win to improve to 8-3 this season, pitched 2.0 innings, had two strikeouts, and only allowed three hits, Lauren Bible started well for the Marlins pitched 3.0 innings, had three strikeouts, and allowed no runners.