Marlins ease their way to NCAA Division III National Softball semis

SALEM, Va. — For just a brief moment, #2 Virginia Wesleyan was trailing in their quartefinal matchup against #3 Birmingham Southern. Then the Marlins stepped on the gas and didn't let up the rest of the way. After Julia Sinnett's 2-run homer in the bottom 1st, they never looked back. Virginia Wesleyan tacked on 5-run innings in the 3rd and 4th to win easily against the Panthers 12-1 on Saturday.
Katelyn Biando led the charge going 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs that included a bases clearing double in the 4th to open things up for the Marlins. Lefty, Hanna Hull (21-3) with another solid outing going 4 innings giving up just one unearned run to with 7 strikeouts as the Virginia Wesleyan (43-5-1) next faces top seeded Depauw at 2:30pm on Sunday.