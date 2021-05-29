Marlins ease their way to NCAA Division III National Softball semis

SALEM, Va. — For just a brief moment, #2 Virginia Wesleyan was trailing in their quartefinal matchup against #3 Birmingham Southern. Then the Marlins stepped on the gas and didn't let up the rest of the way. After Julia Sinnett's 2-run homer in the bottom 1st, they never looked back. Virginia Wesleyan tacked on 5-run innings in the 3rd and 4th to win easily against the Panthers 12-1 on Saturday.