Marlins edge past Builders 55-54

With the win, Virginia Wesleyan has now nine of the last eleven meetings between the two schools.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Wesleyan University men's basketball team defeated the Builders from the Newport News Apprentice School 55-54 on Monday evening in TowneBank Arena. The Marlins were led by Jordan Crump with 11 points.

The Builders got off to an early lead scoring the first five points of the game before the Marlins got on the scoreboard off a jumper from Amari Moorer. VWU tied the score at seven all three minutes later after Jordan Crump hit a three-pointer and Moorer added another jumper.

The two teams proceeded to trade baskets tying the score at 10, 12, 17, and 19 all before Virginia Wesleyan took a six-point lead after a pair of three-pointers, one each from Crump and Anthony Jackson, but Apprentice came back and knotted the score at 27 with 2:21 left. In the remaining time, the two teams each scored four points going into the halftime break even at 31 points a piece.



Neither team managed to gain a commanding lead at any point throughout the second half as the largest lead was three points in favor of the Builders, 40-37, with 14:41 on the clock. The teams went back and forth with the game literally coming down to the last possession.

The Marlins led 55-53 with 79 seconds remaining and the Builders going to the free-throw line. Karlee Smith went one-for-two putting the score at 55-54 as Virginia Wesleyan grabbed the rebound after the second free throw bounced off the rim. After a series of missed baskets, Apprentice's Tony Epps Jr. had the ball with less than 30 seconds remaining.