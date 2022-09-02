Marlins get back to back wins over Eastern Mennonite

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After edging Eastern Mennonite by two points on Monday night, Virginia Wesleyan had a more comfortable win over EMU on Wednesday, 80-67.
That is not to say it was easy. The Marlins jumped out to a 13-1 lead in the first four minutes of the game. The Royals clawed their way back to take a 32-29 lead. VWU regained the lead at halftime 42-40.
The Marlins started the second half hot and closed out the game in the first five minutes after intermission.
Tim Fisher led the Marlins with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Corey Pelham surpassed the 1,000 point mark for a career. Virginia Wesleyan is now (13-9, 9-4).