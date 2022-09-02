Marlins get back to back wins over Eastern Mennonite

VA Wesleyan followed up Monday's win with an 80-67 victory on Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After edging Eastern Mennonite by two points on Monday night, Virginia Wesleyan had a more comfortable win over EMU on Wednesday, 80-67.

That is not to say it was easy. The Marlins jumped out to a 13-1 lead in the first four minutes of the game. The Royals clawed their way back to take a 32-29 lead. VWU regained the lead at halftime 42-40.

The Marlins started the second half hot and closed out the game in the first five minutes after intermission.