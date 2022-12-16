Marlins knock of top-ranked Captains

Omari DeVeaux had 27 points as Virginia Wesleyan 52 pt. 2nd half helped knocked off the top-ranked Captains of Christopher Newport 77-76 Thursday night.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Behind a 27-point performance from Omari DeVeaux and a 52-point second half, the Virginia Wesleyan men's basketball team knocked off the top-ranked Captains of Christopher Newport University on Thursday evening 77-76.

The teams were neck and neck through the opening four and a half minutes with the score sitting 8-8 at the 15:46 mark. The Captains pulled ahead 15-8 after scoring three consecutive baskets and continued to pull away 20-11 by the 13-minute mark.

The Marlins found themselves trailing by double-digits a few minutes later as the Captains hit a pair of three-pointers that put the score at 28-13 (10:14). Christopher Newport maintained their double-digit lead throughout the remainder of the first half as the teams entered halftime with the score sitting at 43-25.

Virginia Wesleyan opened the second half with a three-pointer from Eric Rowland putting the score at 43-28, but Christopher Newport opened up a 20-point lead, 50-30, at the 17:45 mark on a layup by Jahn Hines. After a pair of Hines' free throws, Jordan Crump connected on a three-pointer at 16:12 to start the Marlin comeback that saw 42 points scored in the remaining 16 minutes.

Omari DeVeaux followed Crump's three with a three-pointer of his own while Anthony Jackson dishes up a layup that pulled the Marlins within 12 points, 52-40 at the 15-minute mark. CNU and VWU went back and forth trading basket for basket as the Captains held on to an 11 to 13-point lead for six minutes.

With just over nine minutes to play, DeVeaux completed an old-fashioned three-point play scoring a layup and free throw pulling the Marlins within 10 points, 63-53 (9:10). The Captains reclaimed a 12-point lead, 71-59, with 5:14 remaining, but over the next four minutes Virginia Wesleyan went on a 14-2 rally to even the score at 73 all on a slam dunk by Amarion Wilson with 1:10 on the clock.