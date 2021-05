VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Wesleyan pounded out 11 hits and lefty, Hanna Hull struckout 10 over four innings as the top seeded Marlins (38-5-1) won big over Penn College 8-0 in their NCAA Division III Regional opener on Friday. Julia Sinnett went 2 for 2 to go with 3 RBIs.

The win extended the Marlins win streak to six in a row dating back to their fifth straight ODAC title. Virginia Wesleyan will next take on the 4th seed in Farmingdale State on Saturday morning at 10am from Broyles Field.