Marlins softball team ventures back into NCAA Tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's that time of the year for the Virginia Wesleyan softball team who've put together quite an impressive resume. The Marlins are 35-10 and is set to play host to John Jay College in the regionals at home on Thursday at 4:30pm.

Hard to believe they're just two years removed from their third national title in five years for the school, but this year's team has its own identity.

"This group is different", says shortstop Madison Hudson. "We've got a lot of young players that have stepped into big roles".

Pitcher Emily Seale added, "Just trying to figure out where everybody fits into the puzzle", she said. "Every year we bring something new to the table and it always works out in the end".

Head Coach Brandon Elliott doesn't think the pressures of the program's recent past won't affect his players. In fact, he thinks just the opposite.