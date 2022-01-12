Marlins suffer 1st loss of the season to defending Division III champion Jackets

Virginia Wesleyan lost for the 9th straight time to Randolph-Macon 66-49.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Wesleyan men's basketball team fell to the reigning NCAA Division III National Champions in the No. 8 ranked Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jackets, 66-49, on Wednesday evening.

The Marlins chipped away at the Randolph-Macon lead pulling back within seven points, 41-34 at 12:42 following a jumper by Amarion Wilson.

The Yellow Jackets, however, extended their lead back to double digits following a pair of made free throws at 11:23. From there R-MC never looked back as they went on a 21-15 run to close out the game.

Virginia Wesleyan was led by Khai Seargeant, for the second consecutive game, with 13 points who shot 5-for-7 from the field, while Eric Rowland and Amarion Wilson each added seven points. Wilson led the team with eight rebounds, while Omari DeVeaux tallied three assists. Seargeant also made three steals.