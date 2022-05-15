Marlins top Mammoths of 9-2 to win NCAA Regional

Amherst came out strong in the top of the first getting three runners on the bags but sophomore pitcher Emily Seale struck out the sixth batter in the line up to retire the half inning.



Virginia Wesleyan broke onto the score board in the bottom of the first as Ariana Rolle, who singled to the shortstop and stole second, was batted in by Caitlin Myers who singled to the short stop for the RBI.



The Mammoths managed to get runners on the corners at first and third in the top of the second inning however a Myers threw down the runner at second base on a steal attempt and the runner on third was called out by interference to end the top of the second.



The Marlins came to the plate and their bats, that had been pretty quiet all weekend, finally woke up as VWU put six runs on the board to take a 7-0 lead. After the leadoff batter flew out to right, Madison Hudson doubled to left center to get Virginia Wesleyan on the bases. Haleigh Settle reached first on a walk and she advanced to second on a double steal with Jenna Laird, who pinch ran for Hudson, advancing to third. Pinch hitter, Spencer Rupinta came in and grounded out to the shortstop but advanced the runners a base to score Laird for the first run of the inning. Rolle singled up the middle to score Settle, and moved around to third on a Maria Weddle double to left field. Julia Sinnett hit another double, this one to right center, driving in both Rolle and Weddle, for the third and fourth runs of the inning. After a Mammoth pitching change, Marlins catcher, Myers hit a two RBI home run over the right field wall to score Sinnett and put VWU up 7-0.



Virginia Wesleyan retired the Mammoths in order, 1, 2, 3, over the next three innings, while they left a base runner on the paths in each inning.



Amherst found some life in the top of the sixth inning as they scored two runs to hold off the shutout putting the score at 7-2.



VWU in the bottom of the sixth scored two more runs driving their total up to nine runs. Weddle reached base with a single up the middle, while Sinnett drove her in with a double down the right field line and advanced to third on the throw. Sinnett came home on the following play as C. Myers hit a single to the short stop for the final run.