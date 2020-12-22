Marshall's Beckett declares for NFL Draft

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall linebacker, Tavante Beckett on Monday declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. The senior from Chesapeake's Indian River High School made the announcement through his Twitter account.

Beckett was among 9 Thundering Herd players named to the Conference USA team. He was on the first team leading the league in tackles with 10.0 per game (31 solo, 59 assists) and led the country in fumble recoveries with four.