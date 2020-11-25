Terps in fast lane while Monarchs start slow

In the season opener for both schools, Maryland beat ODU 85-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For 15 minutes, it was a tossup. ODU trailed Maryland by just one in the season opener for both teams. The Terps went on a (13-0) run and it was game over. Maryland finished the day with a 85-67 win.

Kalu Ezipke had the game of his life for the Monarchs. He scored a career high 19 points. He pulled off a double-double as he snared 13 rebounds. You can also add 3 steals and 1 block to the stat sheet.

Malik Curry was second in scoring with 17 for ODU.