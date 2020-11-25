Terps in fast lane while Monarchs start slow

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For 15 minutes, it was a tossup. ODU trailed Maryland by just one in the season opener for both teams. The Terps went on a (13-0) run and it was game over. Maryland finished the day with a 85-67 win.
Kalu Ezipke had the game of his life for the Monarchs. He scored a career high 19 points. He pulled off a double-double as he snared 13 rebounds. You can also add 3 steals and 1 block to the stat sheet.
Malik Curry was second in scoring with 17 for ODU.
Next up, it the home opener for the Monarchs. They host William and Mary Saturday at Chartway Arena.