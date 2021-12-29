Maryland dominant, Hokies not ready for the big leagues

The Terps dominate all three phases in Pinstripe Bowl romp over Virginia Tech

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — It all proved a bit of a disguise.

An upset win over Virginia to close the regular season. The inspired leadership of Hokie legend, and interim head coach, J.C. Price. The selection to the Pinstripe Bowl against a Big Ten opponent. The marvelous week in Ney York City, complete with a trip to the September 11th Memorial Museum and renewed ties to the New York Yankees that stood with Tech when times were toughest. It all seemed to come together.

It also masked a team that had been gutted. Wideout Tre Turner and Defensive End Jordan Williams opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. Offensive weapon Tayvion Robinson, Quarterback Braxton Burmeister, and Defensive End Amare Barno entered the transfer portal.

This a team that struggled all season as it was. A team that lost to Syracuse and Boston College. A team that fired its coach with 2 games left to play.

On the other side? five of Maryland's 6 losses came to Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Ohio State and Iowa. Led by Tulia Tagovailoa, Tua's younger brother, Maryland showcased the disparity throughout the Pinstripe Bowl.

The first time a Maryland player touched the ball, Tarheeb Still set a Maryland record for longest punt return touchdown.

Princess Anne grad Darryl Jones came into the game without a touchdown catch in his Maryland career. He tallied two, along with 111 yards. In total the Terps outgained Tech 481 to 259 and did so on 9 fewer minutes of possession.

Burmeister's absence was felt in the Hokie's reliance on the run game. Forty eight carries for just 122 yards, a 2.5 yard average, left Tech with little offensive production.