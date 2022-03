Maury beat Menchville boys 47-41 while the Menchville girls took care of Norview 43-29

NORFOLK, Va. — We have newly minted champions in high school basketball Class 5B region. Maury wins the boys title after beating Menchville 47-41. It's the second region title for the Commodores in the last three seasons.

The Menchville girls are taking home the region trophy. They got the best of Norview 43-29.