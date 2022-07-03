Maury boys, King's Fork and Menchville girls headed to state championship

Three local teams are headed to Richmond on Friday for a shot at state title

NORFOLK, Va. — The score was 14-14 at halftime. Maury and Menchville were dead locked in a slugfest style rematch of the regional title game. Through three and a half quarters, neither team could find the basket. Temperatures rose consistently in Maury's home gym, spectators looking like they were playing in the game themselves. Despite every circumstance, the buzz never died. You could feel it as much as you could hear it. A giddy, nervous energy consistently bursting from the crowd, all wondering who would be left standing after the humid basketball version of a heavyweight fight.

As they've done so often this season, Maury refused to lose. Even when missing free throw after free throw late in the fourth quarter. Even when Menchville's Jordan Watlington pulled the Monarchs within striking distance in the final minute. Even when head coach Brandon Plummer had to implore break up a near scuffle on the penultimate possession, one in which Menchville would commit a costly turnover, the Commodores prevailed. The final score was 37-36, Maury will surely need more to beat Highland Springs on Friday, but for now, they still have games to play and that's all that matters.

The Year of King's Fork was four wins away from an official coronation. The girls took their home floor for a 3rd matchup with Manor, while the boys traveled to Varina for the arguable game of the year. Cyriah Griffin, Niyah Gaston and Arlisha Boston overwhelmed Manor, 60-53. Manor hung around, led by AJ Richardson, but were unable to convert the third time into a charm on the road.

The guys, meanwhile, seemed out of sorts away from home. In their first loss of the season, they fell 84-68 to Varina. The group had been utterly dominant throughout the postseason. The Bulldogs didn't just win, they cruised. when they took the floor it felt as if they knew they were going to win, unbothered by opponent or circumstance. They proved a memorable team, if not a state champion.

The Menchville girls welcome Norview, and four quarters wasn't nearly enough. The Monarchs outlasted Norview in double overtime, 59-56. Next they take on Woodgrove in the title game.