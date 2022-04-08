Maury football has one goal in 2022: Finish

After losing on a Hail Mary at the buzzer in the state title game, the Commodores are focused on finishing the job

NORFOLK, Va. — When asked if he has any specific game circled on this year's schedule, Maury head coach Dyrri McCain answers the question quickly and assuredly.

"December 10th," says McCain, "the state championship at ODU."

It seems notable that he includes the location, when "state championship" already carries so much weight. The location is familiar however, after all, it was the same location last year. Now it's the site of Maury's motivation.

"The motivation is finishing when it counts. We know and understand how we lost last year, and everything we're doing is towards that. As far as weaknesses, just finishing with little time on the clock and getting it done," McCain again adds what feels like a telling detail.

Same game same location last season, with little time left on the clock, the Maury Commodores appeared poised to see the state championship game into overtime. With 5 seconds remaining, Stone Bridge completed a Hail Mary to win the game.

Maury also had taken a 21-13 lead in the 4th quarter, and had the ball late with their own chance to drive for a win. Opportunities to finish were there, none were seized.