NORFOLK, Va. — They probably thought it was going to be easy back in 1927. After all, Maury High has just won their fifth basketball state title in a 7 year span. Turns out it really isn't so simple. Today the school honored their first champs since 1927. The boys won the Class 5 state title last month.

Brandon Plummer is in just his second year as head coach, "It's a deep feeling. It touches my heart every time I sit down and think of all the adversity we went through as a team, the trials and tribulations."

Chase Coleman is much appreciative of the support at school today and through the hole season. He said, "I'm thankful for them because they support us through thick and thin. They keep us grounded with our academics and our peers, they just keep us uplifted and give us confidence."