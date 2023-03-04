Maury, King's Fork and Princess Anne girls among 757 teams advancing to VHSL state semifinals

The Commodores defeated the Stallions, King's Fork dominated Matoaca, and the Princess Anne girls got redemption over Norview Friday night in state quarterfinals.

The Commodores are one step closer to a Class 5 state title after Friday nights quarterfinal victory over Green Run. Maury got out early and never let up. Early in the first, Adrean Newton drove baseline and had a nice kick out to Casey Jones for three to help put Maury up 5-0.

Green Run responded well when Quali Price drove the right lane for a bucket and soon after Kassidy Jackson found David Miller to put the Stallions within four.

Maury played with a different energy Friday night than they did in the VHSL region finals when Woodside handed them a loss. Playing with much more intensity, Elijah Ellison popped up a floater as Maury had the first eight points of the game and never trailed thereafter. The Commodores defeated Green Run for a final of 50-39.

In Class 4, King's Fork dominated Matoaca from the start. Elijah Walker hit two three's from identical spots on the floor in the first half to give the Bulldogs the momentum they need to take it away. Adarius Boston contributed with a steal and turned it into a breakaway layup to extend their lead. Walker and Boston both added 13 a piece for the 79-57 victory.

In other area scores on the boys side, Oscar Smith downed Forest Park 79-52, and Woodside won over Princess Anne 66-29.

On the girls side of things, Norview won last year's state quarterfinal meeting with Princess Anne but the Cavaliers weren't going to let history repeat itself.

After trailing by 13 late in the third, they'd pull off an incredible comeback and go on a 19-2 run to pull out a 54-51 victory. Hailey Harris changed the momentum of the game for Princess Anne after hitting three's on consecutive possessions from the same spot on the floor to give them a 5 point lead.

The Pilots tied things up at 51 when Rakyla Jones added a fast break layup but the Cavaliers responded with a late free throw and an additional bucket from Harris to seal the deal as they continue their quest for a state title with state semifinals next week.