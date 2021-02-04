Maury wins and get some help to make the playoffs

Highlights from the Commodores win over Churchland, plus three games from the Beach.

NORFOLK, Va. — The defending state champs in Class 5 needed a couple of things to happen to make the playoffs. Things fell right into place for Maury on their final night of the regular season.

The Commodores beat previously undefeated Churchland 40-14. However, they would still need someone else to lose in order to make the postseason. Tallwood gave them all the help they would need after upsetting Bayside 20-14. Xavier Jackson scored the game winner for the Lions on a pick-six with six seconds remaining in the game.

Cox completed their perfect (5-0) regular season by beating Landstown. Dominic Wilson ran for four touchdowns and threw for another in the Falcons 42-6 win.