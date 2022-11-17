Maury's Jones & Lake Taylor's Britton selected for U.S. Army Bowl

Commodores running back Peyton Jones and Titans lineman Anthony Britton will be among the nation's best football players on December 17th from Dallas, Texas.

NORFOLK, Va. — There have been plenty of former football players from the 757 who've showed out on the national stage as high schoolers and this year is no different. A pair of players from the city of Norfolk will get that opportunity next month.

Maury Commodores running back, Peyton Jones was selected to play in the U.S. Army Bowl on December 17th from Dallas, Texas. Jones, who's a Duke commit couldn't have been happier about being in the game and never imagined it could have happened when journey first started.

"When I first came here I wasn't even a starter", he said Thursday. "I didn't see any of this in my future. This is really crazy. It really inspires me to go harder." Jones and his Commodore teammates are the top seed in the Class 5 Region B semifinals as they host 5th seeded Menchville on Friday at 7pm from Powhatan Stadium.

Joining him will be Lake Taylor lineman, Anthony Britton. The senior has the second most tackles all-time in school history for the Titans. He's committed to the University of Virginia. That's not bad for someone, who at 6-5 285 pounds wasn't a big fan of the game when he began.

"I really didn't like playing at first for a few years", he laughed. "My dad got me into playing and I was like 'Dad I don't want to play. He was like, you're gonna play', laughing more.