Maury's Maloney is considered the best in VA as last line of defense

Trevor Maloney has gotten the attention as a goalie from even pro soccer teams like the Columbus Crew and D.C. United.

NORFOLK, Va. — The dimensions of a high school soccer goal are 8 feet by 24 feet, but Maury High School goalie Trevor Maloney makes those measurements seem smaller against opponents. Just 6 feet tall himself, the junior takes it personal when he's the last line of defense for a young Commodores team. "It's just what I love really", says Maloney who would have no other way. He's considered by many the best in the state at his position. "You need a goalkeeper who can organize, can attack", says head coach Dana Shaffer.

Maloney's talent was gained through local soccer clubs. He's also been playing with the Olympic development program. "Back in middle school lower school around third grade when we weren't allowed keepers, I would just sit in the goal. A little peewee size goal and I would just make sure the ball didn't go in", he says.

The work Maloney has put in has gotten the interest of pro teams like the Columbus Crew and D.C. United. They've had him go through trials with their club teams. Then there's the international side with the Barcelona Academy in Arizona.