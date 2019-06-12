NORFOLK, Va. — To survive in Class 5 high school football this year in the state of Virginia is a real challenge. Maury has done more than survive. They take their undefeated record into the state semifinals against Varina.

The Commodores won the Class 5A Region last weekend in their big showdown with Salem. Earlier in the playoffs, Varina eliminated the four-time defending state champs, Highland Springs.

We asked Commodores quarterback Eric Gibson the best way to beat his team. He said, "Probably keep me from getting the ball to my guys because once that happens they make plays and that's ballgame right there. And, our defense comes to play every game."

Kickoff Saturday is set for noon at Powhatan Field in Norfolk.