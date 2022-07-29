Mavs forward Finney-Smith holds first black tie gala

The event honored area business leaders that helped his foundation with Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban as the keynote speaker.

NORFOLK, Va. — Portsmouth native Dorian Finney-Smith admits he's more a casual dresser. "I hit 30 next year, so we'll see", he smiled. The elegance of the downtown Norfolk Marriott had the former Norcom Greyhound's first ever black tie gala. It honored local business community leaders. Proceeds would benefit Finney-Smith's foundation for more than 1,000 people annually in the Hampton Roads community.

"It means a lot. It's definitely stepping out of my comfort zone", he said Thursday night. "I've got to get out here and meet some these important people who've been successful".

The keynote speaker was Mavericks team owner, Mark Cuban was the keynote speaker and felt being there for one his players was a no brainer.

"Dorian is such an awesome guy", he said. "He's got a heart of gold. Cares about his community. He's just someone who worked hard".