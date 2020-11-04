McCray makes it official! She leaves ODU for Mississippi State

Nikki McCray took the ODU Monarchs in just three seasons from 8-23 to 24-6.

NORFOLK, Va. — Nikki McCray did plenty in a short period of time at Old Dominion. After three seasons, she officially accepted the head women's basketball job at Mississippi State on Saturday.

The Monarchs had just 8 wins in her first year and proceeded to get to 20 wins the last two including a 24-6 record this past season that got cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak. McCray through her Twitter account said, "I'm so grateful and blessed for this incredible honor and opportunity to lead @HailStateWBK."