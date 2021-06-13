McGarry fans 10, Virginia beats DBU 4-0 to force Game 3

Zack Gelof gave Virginia a 1-0 lead with a line drive home run to lead off the eighth inning and Alex Tappen followed with a two-out three-run homer.

Griff McGarry gave up two hits and struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings and Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 4-0 in Game 2 of the Columbia Super Regional.

The Cavaliers improved to 5-0 this year in NCAA Tournament elimination games and forced a decisive Game 3 with the Patriots on Monday for a trip to the College World Series. Zack Gelof gave Virginia a 1-0 lead with a line drive home run to lead off the eighth inning and Alex Tappen followed with a two-out three-run homer.

HOOS TAKE THE LEAD!!!



Zack Gelof goes yard, his 9th of the season!



1-0 UVA in the B8!



📺: https://t.co/cpA1qn1FtS#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/Sfg3Zy0qoi — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 13, 2021