McLaughlin's late layup seals ODU's win over Georgia Southern in OT

Jordan McLaughlin hit a driving layup with four seconds remaining to give ODU a 84-82 Sun Belt Conference overtime win over host Georgia Southern.

STATESBORO, Ga. — Old Dominion's Jordan McLaughlin hit a driving layup with four seconds remaining to give the Monarchs an 84-82 Sun Belt Conference women's basketball overtime victory over host Georgia Southern on Thursday evening at Hanner Fieldhouse.

In the first meeting between the two new Sun Belt rivals, the Monarchs (11-7, 3-2 SBC) took the win by forcing 20 Eagle turnovers and also dominating the offensive glass. Georgia Southern falls to 11-3 overall and 3-2 in the Sun Belt with the loss.

Georgia Southern shot 75 percent on two-point baskets in the first half in building a 43-39 lead at the break. Old Dominion opened the second half on an 11-5 run over the first three minutes and the game was a back-and-forth affair after that, with seven lead changes and 13 ties.

At the end of regulation, Lydia Freeman made one of two free throws with 16 seconds left to tie the game at 74-all, which is where it would stay into overtime.

The Eagles won the opening tip of overtime and got a layup from CeCe Thomas to take a 76-74 lead, but Georgia Southern did not make another field goal until an offensive rebound and a putback by Freeman with seven seconds left again tied the game at 82-all. McLaughlin scored the game-winner off of an inbounds play in the frontcourt and the Eagles went for the win with their final possession, but Ja'nya Love-Hill's three-pointer missed to the right.