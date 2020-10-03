MEAC basketball tournament gets underway as planned

MEAC's commissioner said Norfolk and the conference are taking extra precautions following the coronavirus outbreak.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday is the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament. The MEAC brings in thousands of people from across the country, and several out-of-state schools are coming to play at Norfolk Scope.

MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas told the Greensboro News & Record that the city and conference has a plan to take extra precautions following the coronavirus outbreak, including increasing sanitation stations inside and outside of Scope Arena.

Norfolk spokesperson Lori Crouch said fans and teams don't need to worry, as the city is used to hosting events the size of the MEAC Tournament and already emphasizes the cleanliness of facilities.

SevenVenues spokesperson Ma'rie Hodges said there are always hand sanitizing stations at every SevenVenues property.

"Our top priority is always the health and safety of our patrons and staff. SevenVenues encourages staff who are not feeling well to stay home and advises patrons who are ill not to attend our events," Hodges wrote in a statement.

In addition to pointing out the daily cleaning schedule, Hodges said, "SevenVenues is in daily contact with the City of Norfolk and will provide updates as necessary."

Crouch said the city is prepared for the tournament and is monitoring the situation.