MEAC tourney kicks off at Scope, NSU favored to win

Both the men's and women's sides at least shared the conference title, but is being a favorite all it's cracked up to be?

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State men's coach Robert Jones and women's coach Larry Vickers have been reminding everyone that the MEAC tournament is not at home. Sure the games are played down the road from NSU, at the Norfolk Scope, but that is not their home. Both teams have excelled in the friendly confines of State's Echols Hall this year, but that is not the Scope. Then again, how many advantages can a team have?

The men won the MEAC outright while the women claimed their stake as co champions. They are the one and two seed respectively, and are coming off strong runs that cover multiple years. If they seem like heavy favorites, it's because they are.