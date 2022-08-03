MEAC tourney kicks off at Scope, NSU favored to win

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State men's coach Robert Jones and women's coach Larry Vickers have been reminding everyone that the MEAC tournament is not at home. Sure the games are played down the road from NSU, at the Norfolk Scope, but that is not their home. Both teams have excelled in the friendly confines of State's Echols Hall this year, but that is not the Scope. Then again, how many advantages can a team have?
The men won the MEAC outright while the women claimed their stake as co champions. They are the one and two seed respectively, and are coming off strong runs that cover multiple years. If they seem like heavy favorites, it's because they are.
"I'd rather be that than the last seed," Coach Jones is quick to remind. Even so, being the favorite comes with its difficulties. There is a Scope sized target on the Spartan's back and the expectation of victory creates more pressure. Meanwhile the underdogs are playing with nothin to lose. There is no disappointment in falling to the better team, there is no NCAA tourney birth to be expected. The favorite must absorb every team's best shot. While the underdogs must arrive with maximum focus to pull off a one game shocker, the favorites must bring it every night to avoid one.