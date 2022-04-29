Meet ODU's new home run king, Matt Coutney

Coutney broke the Monarchs home run record with a month left in the season

NORFOLK, Va. — ODU baseball has a new home run king and he's from Alberta, Canada. All trails lead to Norfolk for Matt Coutney who's 21 homers broke the school record with over a month to go in the season.

His teammates have certainly taken notice that Coutney is Canadian. He says, "They give me a hard time. They say 'eh' all the time. I say words a little differently but it's all for fun."

Monarchs head coach Chris Finwood notes that it's worth keeping score, "Usually when 'Cout' gets interviewed we have an over/under on how many 'ehs' he's going to throw out there."

Coutney has been scorching hot lately. He has 10 homers in his last 10 games. Beside a change in his mechanics he says there's another simple solution, "I started wearing a contact in my right eye about three weeks ago I want to say now. Ever since then it's been a lot easier to see the ball."

Finwood noticed something at the beginning of the season, "A couple times we had to pump him up a little bit. Maybe he was a little hard on himself early."

When asked what he like about Coutney, Finwood says it's pretty much everything. But, coach did get specific, "He's always where he's supposed to be, at the time he's supposed to be there, doing what he's supposed to be doing. He's a good lead by example guy."

Interestingly enough, Coutney may not have the school record at the end of the season. He's getting pretty stiff competition from Andy Garriola who has 18. Also, Carter Trice has 15.