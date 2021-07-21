Meet the media day for ODU football

Head coach Ricky Rahne and players Isaac Weaver and Jordan Young spoke at Conference USA media day.

NORFOLK, Va. — With the opening kickoff just 6 weeks off, ODU football got their chance to sound off at Conference USA media day on Wednesday.

The Monarchs last played a game in November of 2019. Ricky Rahne came onboard as head coach a few months after that. He went with one of his "go to" quotes today, "We've been using a quote from Abraham Lincoln, 'If you give me 6 hours to chop down a tree, I'll spend the first 4 sharpening the axe.' We've had a long 4 hours of sharpening that axe before we get to swing it. So, we find out really quick who really loves the game and who just loves the hype of game day."

About that, veteran offensive lineman Isaac Weaver had this to add, "All this time off and all this time to prepare, I think it's really going to have this team out and ready to go. I think it's a really hungry team and I'm really looking forward to seeing what we can do out there."

The media who routinely cover C-USA, picked the Monarchs to end up last in their division. ODU finished (1-11) the last season they played and it's hard to know what to expect from this year's edition. Linebacker Jordan Young says, "Honestly I expect to go out there and compete. That's one of our big things is our three C's, compete, care and character. We're going out there with the intention to win every game we play."