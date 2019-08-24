NORFOLK, Va. — ODU head coach Bobby Wilder has said the theme this year is new team, new year. You can add like new stadium and you've got the components for an interesting season.

Friday was media day for the Monarchs.It also doubled as team photo day. That could come in handy. You may need a team picture to keep track of the 42 new players and a handful of new assistant coaches.

There were two popular topics on media day. First off, the rebuilt stadium, Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Coach Wilder said this, "For our players, it's empowering. We've been over here a few times scrimmaging and I can just see the look on their face, the excitement level."

Secondly, it's that quarterback competition between three players. All three, Steven Williams, Stone Smartt and Messiah deWeaver will see playing time in the opener and they'll just go on from there depending on game situations.

The season opener is next Saturday, August 31 against Norfolk State.