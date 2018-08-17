Friday served as both media day and team photo day for ODU football. In that team photo, more seniors than normal for the Monarchs. So, they have experience. They also have their health for the most part. Last season several injuries to key players sent them down the wrong path.

Head coach Bobby Wilder has made preseason camp more physical and demanding than in the past with hopes of making this year's team tougher and more able to play an entire four quarters of football.

Every year, Wilder has a motivational theme. This year it's all about the process of winning. They are doing whatever they can in practice to stress competition. They have all different kinds of 1-on-1 competitions. The idea is to help the players learn about winning.

© 2018 WVEC