Menchville cruises past Denbigh 52-7

Kevin White toss two first quarter touchdowns (42 & 49 yards) as Menchville jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and crushed Denbigh in a Peninsula District showdown by a final of 52-7 Friday night. The Patriots got as close as one score when Patriots quarterback, Enrique Carrasquillo went in from six yards to narrow the margin to 14-7, but the Monarchs kept their distance when Jasiah Hales went in from 25 yards to up their advantage to 21-7.