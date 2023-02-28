Menchville, Lakeland girls crowned region champions

Teams earn 1st round home game in state tourney after hard fought wins over Norview and Lafayette

NORFOLK, Va. — Lafayette refused to go away. Whether it was back to back AND-1's from Alexis Blake to cut a 7 point lead to 1, or a timely 3 from Sarah Lynch to keep it a one possession game late, the Rams wouldn't go away.

For every punch Lafayette threw, however, Lakeland had a counter. Most of those counters came in the form of fast breaks. The Cavaliers pushed the pace constantly, routinely capitalizing in the open floor. Janae Carter in particular beat the defense downcourt often, turning full court passes into buckets.

The speedy Cavs and persistent Rams were always bound to go down to the final whistle in their 3A region final, a Lakeland steal as time expired preserved a 2 point lead and region championship 46-44.

The Menchville vs. Norview 5B final was equal parts toughness and skill. Norview drove to the basket fearless and physical, undeterred by the ferocious interior defense waiting for them. Rakyla Jones and Leyla Minor were undeterred in their search for buckets.