Menchville stuns Bayside; King's Fork, Maury roll at home

The Marlins season ends on a buzzer beater on their home floor while the Bulldogs look unbeatable

NORFOLK, Va. — It really seemed like everything was going great. After their Cinderella run through the region tournament, Bayside was holding strong at home. Leading for the majority of the game and in control deep into the second half, another upset appeared imminent for the Marlins.

Four missed free throws in the last two minutes, and execution from Menchville when it mattered most, turned a feel good story into a buzzer beating tragedy. The crowd that had been bursting at the seams all night fell eerily quiet as Anthony Clark inbounded the ball, got it back from Dallas Kendall, and laid the winning basket in. Monarchs players and coaches stormed the silent court, moving on to the state semifinals with a 53-52 victory.

There would be no such upset elsewhere in the 757. The King's Fork Bulldogs and Maury Commodores have taken divergent paths to the postseason. Fork has been utterly dominant all season, including a win over Maury. The Commodores have shown their moxie, excelling as usual yes, but then surviving when it mattered most.

Sam Brannen and George Beale dropped 27 and 23 respectively for King's Fork against Henrico. The two have led the the Bulldogs all year, Beale living up to his "best player in the area" billing and Brannen quietly climbing his way up that same mountain. They dispatched Henrico 84-52, and it wasn't that close. That sets up a state tilting matchup at Varina in the state semifinals.