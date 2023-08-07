Menchville's Cyriah Griffin announces basketball commitment to VCU

One of the peninsula's best high school basketball player's announced her commitment to play for VCU at a celebration in Chesapeake on Sunday afternoon.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Cyriah Griffin will be a name to watch on the Menchville girls basketball roster this upcoming season. After a season where she averaged 15 points, 8 assists and 5 steals per game at King's Fork, the rising senior will finish her high school career at Menchville.

On Sunday, Griffin announced where she will be playing college ball at a celebratory gathering in Chesapeake among friends and family. After receiving offers from a plethora of schools including Old Dominion, VCU, Norfolk State, Hampton, and Elon to name a few, Griffin decided to join the Rams in Richmond. It was a surreal moment for the standout point guard today whose played basketball since she was 4. I asked her what she'd say to her 4 year old self now.

"Keep working little girl, it's all going to be worth it," she responded.

Griffin was emotional at the celebration, surrounded by all the people in her life who helped get her here.