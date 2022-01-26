x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Miami's half court heave buries the Hokies

With the game tied, Charlie Moore hit a buzzer beater as time expired and the Canes beat Virginia Tech 78-75
Credit: AP
Miami's Charlie Moore (3) right, celebrates with Anthony Walker (1) left, and Sam Waardenburg (21) after making the winning shot at the buzzer to end second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Wednesday, Jan. 26 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Kameron McGusty had 19 points to lead five Miami players scoring in double figures and Charlie Moore hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to help the Hurricanes beat Virginia Tech 78-75.

 Jordan Miller scored 18 points and Moore finished with 13. Isaiah Wong and Sam Waardenburg added 12 points apiece for Miami (15-5, 7-2 ACC). Hunter Cattoor missed a 3-point shot for Virginia Tech and the Hurricanes grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left before Moore banked in a runner as time expired.

Hokies drop one at the buzzer

1 / 7
AP
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Wednesday, Jan. 26 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

The Hokies average seven made 3-pointers a game but had 13 of them against the Canes.

 Keve Aluma had 14 points for Virginia Tech (10-10, 2-7) while Cattoor, Nahiem Alleyne and Darius Maddox scored 13 apiece.

In Other News

Buck Britton take over as Norfolk Tides manager