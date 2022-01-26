Miami's half court heave buries the Hokies

With the game tied, Charlie Moore hit a buzzer beater as time expired and the Canes beat Virginia Tech 78-75

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Kameron McGusty had 19 points to lead five Miami players scoring in double figures and Charlie Moore hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to help the Hurricanes beat Virginia Tech 78-75.

CHARLIE MOORE FOR THE WIN AT THE BUZZER 🤯



(via @accnetwork)pic.twitter.com/gttc6poPkZ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 27, 2022

Jordan Miller scored 18 points and Moore finished with 13. Isaiah Wong and Sam Waardenburg added 12 points apiece for Miami (15-5, 7-2 ACC). Hunter Cattoor missed a 3-point shot for Virginia Tech and the Hurricanes grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left before Moore banked in a runner as time expired.

The Hokies average seven made 3-pointers a game but had 13 of them against the Canes.