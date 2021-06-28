Michael Wyche gives back

The former Oscar Smith standout takes a break from his motivational speaking schedule to help out youth in his home region

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Michael Wyche talks about his teachers at Oscar Smith with more reverence than someone who just taught him arithmetic or history. He calls them role models, someone to look up to when he couldn't find that at home. Someone to tell him he was capable.

A childhood spent with his father in prison and his mother struggling to beat the cycle of poverty, Wyche took the encouragement and flourished.

After a standout career at Oscar Smith and superlative season of Junior College football, he moved on to the University of Miami and then on to Green Bay Packers training camp. His time with the Packers was cut short as he felt another calling.

Now we travels around the world motivating others to overcome their own circumstances. As he goes, he knows from experience that his presence as a role model is as important as his story.