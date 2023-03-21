Mike Hollins is keeping the flame lit

The UVA running back is back on the field, with a focus on upholding the legacies of his fallen teammates

NORFOLK, Va. — "I just feel really blessed to be back on grounds and to be able to continue my dream, my former teammates' dream."

The memory of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry is woven into every Mike Hollins answer in his post spring practice press conference. Davis Jr., Chandler and Perry were killed in an on campus mass shooting November 13th, 2022. Hollins was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds and survived after surgery.

"Football was the furthest thing from my mind up until I got back to campus. I couldn't, I wasn't capable of thinking of anything else besides everything that went down here on campus, how I could keep their flame lit, how I could keep my flame lit to keep myself going," says Hollins, describing parts of his path back to this moment.

"Keep their flame lit" quickly became something of a theme of Hollins' presser. The running back routinely references his former teammates' legacies and his desire to uphold them, not just with this play on the field but with how he lives his life.

"Talking to the parents of my past teammates, talking to the siblings just keeping them on my mind, they don't leave my mind. It's a constant motivation, a constant drive to keep their flame lit, to keep their legacy going," Hollins says when asked his motivation.

Despite his injuries, he says he never doubted his physical recovery, always confident that he'd return the athlete he was. That shows as he moves around the UVA practice field, powerful and fluid through running back drills. Rather, it's the mental challenge that comes with moving forward from tragedy, from loss, that's most difficult.

"It was more of how am I even gonna make it to practice without calling D'Sean (Perry) you know? Just the little things. It was more mental, it was never physical for me," Hollins continued "it's the things I couldn't change that bothered me the most."

Collins carries his experience with him off the football field, doing everything he can to build relationships that honor the ones he's lost.