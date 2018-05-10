Mike Smith and his Hampton Crabbers are a perfect (2-0) in the coach's return to the sidelines.

Hampton beat Menchville Thursday night 16-0. It was Smith's second game back after he had to sit out a month. Long story short, he needed to take a 30 day break from coaching because of rules set forth by the Virginia Retirement System.

The win Thursday night moves the career total to 486 for Coach Smith. This is his 48th year coaching the Crabbers and the team has won 12 state championships under his watch.

