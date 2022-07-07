Mike Vick Experience comes to Hampton Roads

With his new youth football camp, Vick brings physical and mental lessons for campers from the 757

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The crowd of middle schoolers follow every step. Even after realizing there is no marker for autographs, they move as an amorphous unit behind him. Phones click, jaws drop, some are separated from the turf at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex only by their socks, shoes in hand primed for an autograph.

Michael Vick navigates the chaos like a season pro because, well, he is one. Vick has been a public figure since the turn of the millennium, and in Hampton Roads, since the late 90's. With that comes lessons and wisdom that are invaluable to those who hope to be the next Mike Vick.

That is precisely why Vick is here.

"As you get older and look at next generation, you know it all depends on us. I give credit to a lot of guys in this area who give back to the community. We care about next generation, we all try to do our part and feel like this is very important," that next generation does drills behind him as Vick speaks.