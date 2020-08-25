Mike Yastrzemski hits it big in the majors

The grandson of a Hall of Famer and a former Norfolk Tide is having a great season in MLB.

SAN FRANCISCO — It's been a "pinch me is this real" kind of year for Mike Yastrzemski. He has put up some of the best numbers in Major League Baseball halfway through the season.

Norfolk Tides fans remember Yastrzemski well. He put in large chunks of time with the Tides from 2016-18. However, he never got a shot with Orioles. The big break came when he got traded to the San Francisco Giants.

He broke in as a rookie last year at the ripe age of 29. Talk about a late bloomer. He had the best slugging percentage of any Giant rookie since the great Willie McCovey in 1959. Along the way, the Giants visited Fenway Park for a series. It was there that Mike got to catch the first pitch from a Hall of Famer. That would be his grandfather Carl Yastrzemski, an 18-time All-Star.

But, the story keeps getting better. Mike turned 30 this past Sunday and celebrated with his team leading 7th homer of the season. The Giants were supposed to be in a rebuild mode, but with Yastrzemski's help they show up in the playoff picture.