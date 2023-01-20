Mikeska, Bellamy lift W&M women's hoops over Hampton

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — For only the second time in this season's 17 games, neither Riley Casey nor Sydney Wagner led William & Mary in scoring. And for the first time, neither was among the Tribe's two leading point producers.



But on Thursday night, that worked out just fine for the Green and Gold as freshman Alexa Mikeska had a career night and senior Bre Bellamy had her best scoring game of the year while playing shut-down defense.



Mikeska scored 16 points, and Bellamy added 15 in William & Mary's wire-to-wire 69-54 win over Hampton University at Kaplan Arena. The Tribe (8-9, 3-3 CAA) won its third consecutive game at home, and this time it was with only a combined 17 points from Casey and Wagner.



"What Alexa and Bre did tonight is something we know they can do every single night," W&M coach Erin Dickerson Davis said. "Tonight, Alexa started off being wide open because they were face-guarding Riley and Syd. She took the shot and hit it, and we knew they'd keep falling.



"Same with Bre: When Bre wasn't hesitating, I knew she was going to make shots tonight. There are some times we're yelling at her, 'Bre, shoot the ball!' Today wasn't one of those days. She was on it from the beginning."



Mikeska knocked down her first shot, a 3-pointer, 61 seconds into the game. At halftime, she was 4-of-5 from deep and already had a career-high with 12 points. She finished 6-of-10 from the floor, 4-of-8 from behind the arc. She added six rebounds, which matched her career high, along with four assists.



Bellamy set a season-high with 12 shot attempts, seven of which she made. In addition to scoring in the post, she also knocked down three mid-range jumpers.



"It came with us knowing we'd be more open with Riley and Syd (coming) off those 31-point and 19-point games (against Drexel Sunday)," Mikeska said. "Just knowing we'd be open and we could make those shots, we've been working hard with extra hours, and it paid off."



Bellamy also finished with eight rebounds and was the main defender on HU's Nylah Young, who was held to eight points.



"Nylah plays with a lot of energy, and she never stops working," Bellamy said. "I knew going into this game, especially after playing them twice last year, I'd have to match that. Going in with that mindset, studying the scout, and watching film really helped with this game."



Rebekah Frisby-Smith, who Davis calls the team's "X-factor," had another all-around game with a career-high 12 points, plus nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Wagner added 10 points and Casey, coming off her fourth 31-point game of the season Sunday, finished with seven.



The Tribe led by double digits for the final 19 minutes. And for the second consecutive game, W&M never trailed.



"We've come out for these last three games at Kaplan with so much energy," Davis said. "I am very proud of this team for doing that. I'm happy our fans are engaged. Everybody is just super-pumped for how we're playing right now.



"Just hoping we can use this. We have a rough away trip coming up, and we're hoping we can use these last couple of games to spark us."



The Tribe plays at Charleston (7-8, 2-3), which it defeated 81-67 on Jan. 8 in Kaplan, Sunday afternoon.