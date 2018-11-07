NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Tides will remain a farm team for the Baltimore Orioles.

The two ball clubs announced Wednesday that their affiliation has been extended two years, through the 2020 season.

Norfolk has served as Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate since the beginning of the 2007 season, developing players for the Major League Orioles.

"We look forward to continuing our association with each of these clubs and are very pleased with the strong working relationship we have built over the years," said Orioles Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Dan Duquette in a press release.

BREAKING: The Tides and @Orioles have agreed on a two-year Player Development Contract extension that runs through the end of the 2020 season!



Full story: https://t.co/gmlKviQJpz #Birdland #SeaTheGreen pic.twitter.com/GqDLybn7QE — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) July 11, 2018

© 2018 WVEC