Milton-Jones named to USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team coaching staff

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion women's basketball head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones has been named an assistant coach to the 2023 USA Basketball Women's U19 World Cup Team, as announced by USA Basketball on Tuesday.
Texas A&M's Joni Taylor was tabbed the team's head coach, and also assisting will be Indiana's Teri Moren.
Coaching selections were made by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee and were approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors.
Taylor, Milton-Jones and Moren will lead Team USA at the 2023 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup, to be played in Madrid, Spain on July 15-23. The trio coached the 2022 USA Women's U18 National Team to a gold medal at the FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship in Buenos Aires. She was also a court coach for training camps going into the 2019 U19 Women's World Cup and 2019 Pan American Games.
A two-time Olympic and World Cup gold medalist, Milton-Jones just completed her third season at ODU and led the Monarchs to an appearance in the 2023 Sun Belt Championship semifinals. Her 2022-23 squad posted a 22-12 record overall with a 12-6 record in conference play and led the league with a 13-2 mark when playing at home. It was the third straight winning season for Milton-Jones and the second year in a row ODU has finished with 20-plus wins. The Monarchs landed on CollegeInsider.com's Top 25 Mid Major Poll four times and senior forward Amari Young earned Second Team All-Conference and All-Tournament Team honors.